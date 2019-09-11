As Intl Paper Co (IP) Shares Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.46 Million; Sprott Has Increased Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) by $825,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 3.52M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 83.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 75,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 14,793 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.25 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $382.47 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 283,500 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $46.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares to 212,841 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.