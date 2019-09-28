As Intl Paper Co (IP) Shares Declined, Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Share Price Were Volatile While Karpus Management Has Lowered Its Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 52,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 59,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 6,828 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,309 shares to 65,780 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.25M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fiduciary Tru Communication reported 10,250 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.05% stake. Natixis reported 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 648,954 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 221,762 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sun Life Finance has 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.04% or 240,511 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 269,001 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Lc has 6,600 shares. Fruth Invest reported 7,738 shares stake. Glenmede Na holds 1.18 million shares. Northeast Consultants reported 9,363 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lf Capital Acq Corp; Tnt Act Dt: 6/20/2020; Cash $10.20 by 196,225 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 17,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN).

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2017 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.