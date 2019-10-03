As Intl Paper Co (IP) Shares Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Stake by $564,461; As Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Share Price Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $35.10 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 1.62 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 909,233 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Holder Elaine Wynn Says John Hagenbuch Is Too Close to Former CEO Steve Wynn; 09/03/2018 – WYNN COULD SEE UPSIDE AS STANDALONE, TAKEOVER CANDIDATE: NOMURA; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing “fiction” and asking again to meet with independent directors. (via @ContessaBrewer); 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Said to Discuss Boston-Area Casino Sale With MGM; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Sold Roughly One-Third of His Stake in Wynn Resorts at $180 Per Share in Open Market Transactions — Filings; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Intends to Continue Its Work; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O CEO PROPOSES DROPPING ‘WYNN’ FROM NAME OF PLANNED MASSACHUSETTS CASINO – HEARING

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.31M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22M for 22.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

