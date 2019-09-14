As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Value Declined, Palouse Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.98 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 56,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543,000, down from 66,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 16,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 128,977 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 112,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 80,498 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 19,559 shares. 21,270 were reported by Holderness Invests Co. Peapack Gladstone reported 249,419 shares stake. Kwmg Limited stated it has 48,565 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd reported 26,745 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd holds 3.49% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 41,068 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co reported 75,057 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md holds 0.75% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 21,186 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 227,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 150,776 shares. Paloma Prtn Company holds 0.05% or 74,560 shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Mngmt Inc reported 69,100 shares. Marco Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hartford Inv Management stated it has 61,921 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,168 shares to 41,783 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hikari Tsushin reported 20,898 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 1.51 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 277,788 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 783,156 shares. Amer Research & has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 502,535 shares. Proffitt Goodson has 346 shares. Moreover, Leavell Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Huntington Savings Bank owns 104,566 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% or 4,640 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Communication holds 150,569 shares. 33.64M are owned by Lindsell Train Ltd. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 60,186 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Compton Management Ri holds 0.32% or 14,043 shares in its portfolio.

