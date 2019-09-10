As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Bb&T Has Cut Stake by $734,055 as Shares Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 85,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 520,968 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, down from 606,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 4.86M shares traded or 45.23% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 129,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 136,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 801,076 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VIG) by 5,062 shares to 9,620 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,037 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company. 501,781 were accumulated by Riverbridge Prtnrs. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 37,479 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited reported 0.06% stake. Korea Corp holds 0.04% or 91,300 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 894 shares. 15,717 are held by Parsons Capital Ri. Salem Counselors owns 809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 19.54M shares. Dana Advisors Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fayerweather Charles reported 2.48% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.30 million for 23.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $389.59M for 10.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.