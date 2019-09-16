As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Holding; Qci Asset Management Boosted Its Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $2.17 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 227,743 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 2.24M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.83 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand, worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. Galloway Patricia D had bought 400 shares worth $11,744.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares to 29,698 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) by 22,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,171 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX).

