As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.26 Million; Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Share Value Rose While Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $475,860

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 21,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 13,830 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310,000, down from 35,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 617,942 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 52,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 59,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 1.62M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,500 shares to 46,310 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 34,003 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 50,600 shares. Axa accumulated 19,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc invested 0.37% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bartlett Company Ltd holds 0% or 1,446 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 47,964 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 1,848 shares. Victory reported 271,025 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.08% or 2,255 shares. Rothschild Il has 17,029 shares. Counselors has 0.45% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dupont Management holds 5,703 shares. Systematic Management LP accumulated 7,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 67,483 shares. Qs Investors owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,963 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.26M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Announces Appointment of Aaron Jacoby to Senior Vice President – Corporate Development & Finance – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,860 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 2,047 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc stated it has 128,419 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 4.15 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 2,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp invested in 0% or 9,531 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 49,200 shares stake. Hrt Fin Ltd Company reported 20,750 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Synovus Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 17,336 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications Limited has invested 0.15% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moors Cabot invested in 13,330 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,950 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 160 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (NYSE:VHI) by 246,463 shares to 459,013 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK) by 80,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,190 shares, and has risen its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).