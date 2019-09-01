As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $466,210; Brave Warrior Advisors Maintains Position in Citigroup (C)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 1.31% or 2.18M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage Investors Mngmt has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.99M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Family Mgmt holds 1.35% or 50,249 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 942 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 44,100 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited holds 0.02% or 9,324 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank has 2.95M shares. Mcf accumulated 25 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc has 18,262 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 3,492 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability. Scotia stated it has 588,774 shares. Miles Cap invested in 0.21% or 3,808 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,980 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $509.65 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

