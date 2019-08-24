As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Value Declined, Holder Palouse Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Gratia Capital Holding in M/I Homes (MHO) Has Lowered by $418,080 as Stock Price Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66M shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 179,376 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

