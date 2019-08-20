As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cls Investments Trimmed by $1.50 Million Its Stake; One Liberty Pptys (OLP) Stock Value Rose While Altfest L J & Company Lowered Holding by $15.13 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in One Liberty Pptys Inc (OLP) by 74.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 149,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in One Liberty Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 7,555 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 8.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q FFO 50c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP); 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Share; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc analyzed 32,539 shares as the company's stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 813 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 33,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 699,869 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 13,128 shares to 13,514 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 484,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1,657 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 129,907 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 52,904 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co holds 7,009 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.31% or 168,663 shares in its portfolio. Notis accumulated 6,000 shares. Holderness Invests Communication invested 0.48% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 1.21M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 54,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 127,062 were reported by Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.36M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 159,001 shares to 199,853 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 37,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold OLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 0.86% more from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 485,111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 9,652 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.69% invested in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 52,174 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 787 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 23,314 shares. 182,717 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 3,742 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Usca Ria invested 0.05% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP). Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 14,838 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 46,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,533 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 0.04% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) for 14,028 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser has invested 0% in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).