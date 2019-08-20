As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Decreased Holding by $401,350; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Continues to Hold Stake in American Tower New (AMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 100.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 7,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.02 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 1.70M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 259 shares to 495 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,652 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 382,467 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 439,864 shares. Stifel Financial owns 268,147 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,924 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service invested in 371 shares. Charter Tru Com has 0.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Psagot Investment House has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 663 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Perkins Coie stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Riverpark Advsr Limited Com owns 12,909 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 31,415 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.74% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Creative Planning reported 28,955 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 36,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hl Finance Lc invested in 0.04% or 58,011 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Washington Trust Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mufg Americas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 37,372 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0.05% or 110,214 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 303 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 117,734 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 4,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 3,568 shares. 91,975 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).