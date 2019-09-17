As Intl Paper Co Com (IP) Stock Declined, Holder Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Position; As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Price Declined, Aqr Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $32.30 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 2.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.99 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 1.29M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,375 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, up from 105,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 2.14M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange

