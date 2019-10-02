As Intl Paper Co Com (IP) Share Price Declined, Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Holding by $311,750; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lumina Fund Management Lifted Its Stake

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 3.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 112,375 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, up from 105,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.17 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank And Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Covington Cap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 40,050 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 700 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 345,765 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La stated it has 5,075 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sun Life owns 1,049 shares. Hennessy Incorporated has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Limited Com owns 1.72M shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intersect Cap Llc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Selway Asset Management owns 54,433 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 14,739 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.57% or 25,448 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 6.17M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.21% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 166,520 shares. Moreover, Palouse has 2.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Orca Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 6,962 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.25% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 13,379 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.05% or 18,682 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Marco Mgmt Limited Com owns 50,239 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 11,188 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,306 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

