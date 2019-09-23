As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stock Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; Whittier Trust Co Boosted Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $489,866 as Shares Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 370,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07M, up from 364,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 1.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 228,726 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Non (ACWX) by 7,147 shares to 211,951 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI) by 6,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Em Mkts Div Etf (DVYE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Compton Capital Ri has 2.48% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 69,650 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,502 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 34,900 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 196,100 shares. Amer stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,892 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cambridge reported 9,364 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saturna Corp, Washington-based fund reported 31,930 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 62,791 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns invested in 0.79% or 88,433 shares. Gladius Cap Management LP holds 15,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 3,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.58% or 11.03 million shares. Natixis LP holds 0.12% or 180,187 shares in its portfolio.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.