As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stock Value Declined, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding; White Pine Capital Raised Its Stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) as Stock Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 14,313 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 646,679 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Lc reported 173 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 78,873 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York stated it has 22,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. G2 Invest Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 412,667 shares. 44,616 are held by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 5,874 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 79,461 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Art Advisors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,992 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 84 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,932 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc accumulated 171 shares. 230 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. 18,117 were accumulated by Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested in 109,859 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Manhattan has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 14,418 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 134,353 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has 4,400 shares. Sky Invest Gru Lc stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 5,027 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 11,497 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 38,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,747 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 4,635 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 47,414 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt has 26,301 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated holds 3,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

