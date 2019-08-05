As Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Raised Its Holding; One Capital Management Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Trimmed by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45M shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 7,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 89,870 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 82,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 821,350 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 40,034 shares to 321,016 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 575,896 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $118.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 751,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC).