As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Price Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Upped Position by $940,672; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Market Valuation Rose While Ecofin LTD Cut Its Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 858,487 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 207,878 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi)

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.24 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co reported 0.71% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 15,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 208,904 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 28,712 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 869,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 1.12 million shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 124,860 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mariner Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 20,850 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 34,850 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 0.3% or 451,622 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 0.17% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Salient Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 490,468 shares.

