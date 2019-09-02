As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Value Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Increased Position; Avenir Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Value Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54 million, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 858,487 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Advisers Lc reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company stated it has 273,136 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Principal has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 365,983 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability reported 3.73M shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has 6.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,390 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 269,289 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Cap Mgmt has 28,142 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Mig Capital Limited Liability owns 5,441 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8.59M shares. Security Tru Com invested in 86,140 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc holds 5,995 shares. 32,894 are held by Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares to 161,240 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).