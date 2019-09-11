As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Value Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Position; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Its Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 2.17M shares traded or 91.94% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 30.47 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186,929 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Motco invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,717 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Whittier Tru holds 11,926 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hartford Mgmt reported 11,043 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.1% or 89,868 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 21,063 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.42% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 200 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.