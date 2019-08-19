As Intl Flavor Fragrance (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Holding by $746,496; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shares Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 15,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 13,756 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 29,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 780,266 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Intl Flavor Fragrance (IFF) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 16,637 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 22,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Intl Flavor Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 417,196 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 146,161 shares to 292,825 shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.89 million for 5.75 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management accumulated 72,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lodge Hill invested 10.59% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc accumulated 9,503 shares. Enterprise Fin Service Corporation accumulated 3,281 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 221,032 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matarin Management Llc owns 47,003 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 28,083 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.19% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 940,639 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 2,128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 40,945 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Weiss Multi holds 99,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 13.97M shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott has 17,960 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 45,023 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $157.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 15,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3.82 million activity.

