As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Increased Its Position; White Pine Capital Lowered Gentherm (THRM) Position as Stock Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 21,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 27,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 68,269 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 22,517 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,855 shares to 27,820 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 14,123 shares to 853,337 shares, valued at $61.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,071 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.