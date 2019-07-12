As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Stake by $1.96 Million; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Upped Its Holding by $7.42 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 653.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 62,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 9,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 969,783 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 36,267 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,400 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cibc Ww reported 7,997 shares stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 308,014 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,230 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 18,146 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 0% or 1,443 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Exane Derivatives reported 8,358 shares. South Dakota Council owns 48,050 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 167,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Axa owns 178,310 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Llp has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 297,407 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 53,803 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 5,575 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 39,127 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $73.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 104,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,347 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).