As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Shares Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) as Stock Price Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The hedge fund held 568,838 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05 million, down from 590,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $735.12M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 61,385 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL)

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1039600 Indicated and 508700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed cuts rates, signals it may not need to do more – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Raiffeisen Bank Intl shares down as quarterly profit misses expectations – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Welcomes Drone Delivery Canada as an International Designation Member – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.