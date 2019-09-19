As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Share Price Rose, Private Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.37 Million; Western Gas Partners (WES) Stake Lifted by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Gas Partners (WES) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 29,245 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, up from 19,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Gas Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.55M shares traded or 31.01% up from the average. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc. (INTL) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 35,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 743,291 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.43M, up from 708,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 27,146 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 54,851 shares to 84,921 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL) by 875,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,399 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold WES shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,245 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 908 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 53,929 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 12,655 shares. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Griffin Asset stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc owns 3,991 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 0.02% or 62,457 shares. Prudential accumulated 0% or 75,933 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 12,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 74,031 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tarbox Family Office holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 5,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 190,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio.