As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Market Value Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Upped Holding by $2.21 Million; Sasco Capital Trimmed Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $552,240; Shares Declined

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 21,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 936,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.67M, down from 957,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.62 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 56,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.39M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 42,758 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL); 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dubai’s Averda Intl in talks with banks about potential IPO – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nano One Receives $845625 from Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : T, ACAD, QQQ, MFGP, TVIX, ET, AMD, CYOU, ROKU, NOK, GE, ENLC – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Abitibi Royalties: Update on Canadian Malartic Mine Royalties – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,511 shares to 741,556 shares, valued at $76.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 12,655 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 45,124 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 211,617 shares. State Street has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 33,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,451 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co holds 79,536 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 12,365 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 1,720 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 25,575 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 6,000 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.41M for 58.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric by 1.14M shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $28.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI) by 23,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dow Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.