As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Upped Position; Legacy Private Trust Lifted Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 33.91 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 38,405 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 25,581 shares to 224,249 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,133 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America pledges to stop lending to private-prison operators – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Bank of America rolls out digital debit card – Orlando Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s top tech exec Cathy Bessant on Square: â€˜We may have missed somethingâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,566 shares to 685,829 shares, valued at $65.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).