As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose, West Oak Capital Has Upped Position; Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $346,625 as Shares Rose

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 481,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 467,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.67M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 08/03/2018 – Hard to Short AMD (AMD) Amid Rumors – Craig Hallum; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,888 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Pcl owns 1.02M shares. Westpac Bk has 143,595 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.29% or 37,313 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 0.55% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,692 shares. 2,296 are held by Taurus Asset Management Lc. Invesco has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ironwood Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ipswich Management stated it has 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). City Trust Fl has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,825 shares. Dt Invest Partners Lc holds 0.57% or 28,546 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc accumulated 7,139 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares. 143,553 are held by Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Co. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,041 shares in its portfolio.

