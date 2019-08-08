As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Raised Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Shares Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 58,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 64,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 301,555 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 317,525 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Lc holds 0.85% or 875,757 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Comml Bank owns 50,659 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management accumulated 0.02% or 9,685 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Com owns 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,816 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj has 3,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natixis reported 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 64,686 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1,828 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth reported 11,978 shares. Moreover, Becker Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jones Financial Companies Lllp accumulated 0% or 4,143 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 269,074 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) by 50,008 shares to 465,089 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 59,334 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 1.10M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,053 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 116,625 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 271,722 shares stake. Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership holds 5.00 million shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares reported 19,010 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Lp reported 15.25M shares. Pentwater Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 350,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beach Point Cap Management LP has 3.68% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.71M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communications holds 445,000 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Victory Capital accumulated 896,553 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 171,803 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company accumulated 590,561 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $67.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).