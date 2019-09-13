As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Position; Cohen Lawrence B Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $372,960

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 36,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 874,567 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 4,213 shares to 36,939 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,412 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

