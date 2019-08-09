As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Welch Group Has Upped Its Position; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Interxion Holding N V (INXN) Holding by $2.93 Million; Share Price Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N V (INXN) by 91.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 44,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 48,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 201,046 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 44,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 179,509 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 135,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 3.40 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 22,567 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd reported 14,809 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability holds 12,568 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Llc Adv reported 1.01% stake. Hallmark Cap Management Inc holds 0.27% or 17,504 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company has 23,768 shares. Private Communication Na has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,852 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta, Texas-based fund reported 18,270 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 37,600 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 307,311 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 6,839 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc owns 1.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,417 shares. Moreover, Skylands Limited Liability has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, First Bankshares has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,122 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,503 shares.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,443 shares to 152,063 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,947 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (NASDAQ:CINF).

