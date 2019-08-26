As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose, Amalgamated Bank Boosted Position; As Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Increased Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 227,081 shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 132,131 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 129,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 2.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S. – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

