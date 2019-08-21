As Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Northstar Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $1.53 Million; As World Fuel Svcs Com (INT) Share Price Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $3.88 Million Its Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (INT) by 474.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 138,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 167,597 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 83,003 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 37,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 27,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 1.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 13,381 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 27,000 shares. 66,178 were accumulated by Citigroup. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 37,363 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited owns 259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 0% stake. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 29,068 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 211,673 shares. 16,112 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,810 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 13,700 shares. The Illinois-based Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 78,820 shares.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Incrementally Bullish On Restaurant Brands – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 47,346 shares to 233,556 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 214,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited reported 24,329 shares. Freestone Hldg Llc accumulated 15,964 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 41,687 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company accumulated 20,615 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,102 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 53,518 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nadler Group holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,907 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 35,461 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Com invested in 3,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invest Counsel reported 16,628 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.11% or 2,207 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,170 shares. Beacon Financial holds 4,541 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,568 were accumulated by Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability. Essex Financial Svcs Inc holds 22,601 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 6,020 shares to 77,850 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,089 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).