As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Allsquare Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $317,566; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.47 Million as Shares Declined

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 337 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 27,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 1.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 9,328 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 169,305 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 0.01% or 9,731 shares. 26,573 are held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. Economic Planning Inc Adv reported 2,237 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Saratoga And Mgmt has 461,048 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Bell Financial Bank owns 36,150 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments America Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,221 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 0.07% or 1,822 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 3,316 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has 4,066 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 135,531 shares. Wright Inc has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,926 are held by Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Company.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 14.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

