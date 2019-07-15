As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Woodstock Has Trimmed by $365,190 Its Holding; Apis Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Kemet (KEM)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 101,103 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated owns 14,515 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated holds 0.14% or 127,045 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 431,943 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14,988 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 1,541 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.06% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 60,507 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 91,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 73,143 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.33 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. 11,100 shares were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C, worth $199,515. 25,000 shares were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR, worth $458,680. Shares for $223,229 were sold by PAUL ROBERT G on Wednesday, February 6.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why H&R Block, DowDuPont, and KEMET Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of KEMET Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET Announces Refinancing With Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worries About A Slowdown For KEMET Seem Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Closes Landmark Acquisition of Red Hat for $34 Billion; Defines Open, Hybrid Cloud Future – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shipping Lines, Ports Pledge Support To Blockchain Group – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Co Na has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,852 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 10,191 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tompkins Corp reported 22,907 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,535 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,629 shares. Cornerstone Investment Limited Com owns 4,530 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barry Advisors Lc accumulated 2.22% or 50,179 shares. Knott David M holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,284 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Com has 1,857 shares. Orca Invest Ltd reported 15,619 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 1,867 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Co Il holds 0.08% or 5,169 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 2.17M shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hudock Cap Ltd owns 15,761 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.