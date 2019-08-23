As Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $200.2. About 1.38M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 1.85M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 0.31% or 6,800 shares. First Fin In holds 0.15% or 1,423 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 347,668 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 711 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,008 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 20,514 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 1,140 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 2,690 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability invested in 58,527 shares. 2,200 were reported by Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Company. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 49,876 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares to 270,612 shares, valued at $63.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,452 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.72M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Limited reported 202,939 shares. Montag A Assoc invested in 4,102 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shufro Rose Communications Ltd Company stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cim Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,833 shares. Fca Tx holds 1.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 17,745 shares. Moreover, Mathes Company has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,570 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 8,594 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Greatmark Investment Partners invested in 0.12% or 2,013 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc reported 73,253 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,551 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,242 shares stake. Intersect Cap Limited Com invested in 6,501 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).