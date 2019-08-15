As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Increased by $860,100 Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Position Increased by Rnc Capital Management Llc

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 512.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 3,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers display their like for Facebook in spite of data leak; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MLN INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MLN”, DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MLN RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And reported 43,285 shares stake. 279,111 were reported by Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership. Everett Harris And Ca owns 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,318 shares. Com Of Vermont invested in 44,023 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.11% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.16% or 177.22M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 361 shares. Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 106,607 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Investment Advsrs has 6,002 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability owns 10,804 shares. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated reported 1.06M shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Copper Rock Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,400 shares.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares to 726,677 shares, valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Intl Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX) by 526,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,965 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares to 24,543 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,587 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.