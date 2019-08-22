As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Rose, Woodstock Has Cut by $365,190 Its Position; Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Position Held by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 104.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,370 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 675,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,626 were reported by White Pine Llc. Heritage Wealth accumulated 0% or 3,969 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 14,170 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 56,512 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,250 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 2,675 shares. Btr has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.14% stake. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc holds 6,911 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Llc has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 39,036 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 40,067 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,876 shares. 2,000 are owned by Fundx Group Limited Liability Corporation. Georgia-based Narwhal Capital has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.64 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Technology Brief: Is the Software Development Industry in the Midst of a Multi-year Renaissance – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 16,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,361 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands: Is This Growth Stock Too Expensive After Earnings? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing Constellation Brands Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atwood Palmer Incorporated has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 111,361 are held by Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 112,606 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 226,153 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% stake. Sit Investment Assocs stated it has 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blair William Company Il holds 23,363 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdg stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt accumulated 100 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 3,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 61,432 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 35,371 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 55,603 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio.