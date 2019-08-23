As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Rose, Foster & Motley Lifted Position; Cdk Global (Call) (CDK) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.64 Million as Share Price Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Call) (CDK) by 82.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 183,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 223,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 486,025 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,441 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 16,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares to 30,642 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,931 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset holds 8,389 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,172 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca owns 9,591 shares. Reik And Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 3,272 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 36,002 shares. 8,374 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Mengis holds 1,765 shares. Jones Financial Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 4,143 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Com holds 9,685 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 46,946 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 3,791 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,903 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 126,951 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDK Global EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Inc (CDK) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 484,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).