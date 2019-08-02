As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed by $2.37 Million Its Position; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding by $417,366 as Stock Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 23,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.32M, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 168,300 shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Customers Bank Expands Leadership Roles, Names George Maroulis and Timothy D. Romig as Market Presidents and to the Office of the Chair – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) CEO Jay Sidhu on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,714 shares to 446,622 shares, valued at $69.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 6,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 83,523 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com invested in 787,508 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17% or 338,486 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 4.32M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Pnc Gp accumulated 1,595 shares. Tieton Limited Liability Corp invested 4% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). The Missouri-based Parkside Fin Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Corporation New York has invested 1.17% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Llc invested 0.02% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 90,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 12,737 shares. 28,123 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $23.09M for 6.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 8,893 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Company has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,952 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank accumulated 6,926 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 266,866 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 1,456 shares. Pggm Investments holds 1.18M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company reported 20,615 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc reported 46,417 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Company reported 2,000 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Lc stated it has 33,574 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Greatmark Inv Partners stated it has 1,481 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Partners has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.36% or 143,166 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth reported 3,848 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 13,868 were reported by Marathon Capital.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 152,249 shares to 196,249 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Publishing Co by 35,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).