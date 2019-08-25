As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder American International Group Cut Its Holding by $16.17 Million; Kingfisher Capital Position in Dominion Resources (D) Has Increased by $317,604 as Stock Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 114,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3.09M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.63 million, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.53 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 2,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 5.69 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,785 are held by Field & Main Bank & Trust. United Automobile Association has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Personal Finance Service reported 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Associates reported 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stellar Cap Ltd Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 2,030 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 56,521 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,749 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 1,651 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Com. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 0.25% or 17,694 shares. Richard C Young & Limited has 42,805 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 80,462 shares to 317,740 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bj S Wholesale Club Holdings by 33,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp A (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.