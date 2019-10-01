As Intl. Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Holding by $369,012; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, down from 6,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.42. About 3.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.46 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,200 are held by Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 61,408 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 139 shares. Moreover, First American Bancorporation has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.37 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox owns 72,631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 3,002 shares. Bruce reported 116,050 shares. Agf Invests America Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 324,299 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co owns 2,188 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 20,339 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 5.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 16,844 shares to 329,352 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.