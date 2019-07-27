As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Woodstock Has Lowered Holding by $365,190; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Nadler Financial Group Lowered Stake by $423,549

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree holds 3.17% or 18,991 shares. 31,230 are owned by Icon Advisers Company. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,892 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Premier Asset Lc owns 66,175 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addenda Inc invested in 0.87% or 63,334 shares. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 40,065 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 1.24% or 16,555 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,663 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 663,367 shares. Peddock Limited Liability reported 21,908 shares stake. New York-based Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

