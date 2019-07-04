As Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Cut Stake; Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,664 are held by Schulhoff And. Wade G W reported 9,802 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,443 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.11% or 2,207 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc reported 13,616 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 6,596 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Swedbank has 1.40 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc owns 574 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 305,491 shares. Canal Insurance Com invested in 3.98% or 83,000 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd accumulated 27,386 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 7,233 shares. 30,334 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd. Amp Cap invested in 428,106 shares. Stonebridge Cap Inc holds 2.08% or 40,428 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss & holds 7,550 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca holds 4,847 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 77,862 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 12,397 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger And Assoc stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipg Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 6.21% or 21,214 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,009 shares. 915,144 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Jag Llc invested 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 338 shares in its portfolio.