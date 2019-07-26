As Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Market Valuation Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered Stake by $420,462; Baytex Energy (BTE) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.0357 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4457. About 652,702 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX 4Q ADJ FFO/SHR C$0.44; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp analyzed 2,982 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $133.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $150.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,886 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 996,154 shares. 55,381 are held by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Incorporated Or. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Associate Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roosevelt Group Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aull And Monroe Inv Corporation holds 1.08% or 14,268 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 9,247 shares. Financial Advisory Inc holds 0.07% or 2,632 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,742 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,831 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga" published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).