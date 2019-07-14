As Intl Business Machines (I (IBM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Position in Copart (CPRT) by $5.87 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (IBM) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,839 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 13,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp (I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 97,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,919 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, down from 445,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.