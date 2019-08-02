As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Shares Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Timber Hill Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 5.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $149.4. About 3.90M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 206,750 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 33,573 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 1.41% or 130,257 shares in its portfolio. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7,011 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 12,662 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hwg Lp stated it has 1,158 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,940 shares. S&Co has 2.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 234,303 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Connors Investor Svcs reported 207,852 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And, a Iowa-based fund reported 55,890 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.23% or 5.75 million shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,527 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hess’ Strategic Focus Continues Paying Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buckhead Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,470 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 875,757 are held by Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Farmers holds 2,432 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 1,602 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company stated it has 503,112 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Connors Investor invested in 1,742 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability owns 2,300 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sol Mgmt owns 7,766 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nine Masts Cap invested in 27,386 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Hikari Pwr owns 144,310 shares.