As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Share Value Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Has Raised Position; As Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Symphony Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $347,553

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 677,429 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 1.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Lc owns 2,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Osborne Partners Capital Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,982 shares. Nomura owns 69,010 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oppenheimer & holds 114,720 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluestein R H And Company holds 14,641 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Da Davidson Communication holds 400,544 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,436 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 68,700 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa reported 6,401 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 200,291 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 564 shares. 600 were accumulated by Park Circle. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 12,980 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,927 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Of Oklahoma reported 11,084 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.39% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 337,963 are owned by National Bank & Trust. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Howe Rusling has 96,086 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Cap Advisors Ok has invested 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.15% or 943,760 shares.