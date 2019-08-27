As Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Position by $352,500; As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined, West Coast Financial Has Decreased Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.12 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.91. About 178,391 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corp reported 1,460 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma stated it has 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 474,569 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,417 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 48,000 were accumulated by Olstein Mngmt L P. Liberty owns 3,075 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,030 shares. Burns J W & New York holds 1,996 shares. Country Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Earnest Ltd Company holds 30,334 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.65% or 17,330 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech owns 279,838 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 32,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,000 shares. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,217 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,938 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Company holds 0.66% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 252,980 shares. 19,339 are held by Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 29,000 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,381 shares stake. 833 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 72,200 shares. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 122,914 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 37,274 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL Upcoming Class Actions – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.23 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).