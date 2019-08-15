As Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Share Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $374,073; Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Shares Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Raised Holding by $7.02 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 481,097 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 1.63 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,255 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Co has 34,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 497,603 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiger Eye Capital Lc stated it has 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,165 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,172 shares. Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.26% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Company Ltd Company In owns 1.81% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 138,701 shares. L & S Advsrs has invested 0.13% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fifth Third National Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,097 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 240,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt owns 27,414 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 700,000 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $71.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 11.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

