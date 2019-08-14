As Interxion Holdings Nv (INXN) Shares Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Position; Trust Co Of Vermont Lowered Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $344,400 as Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holdings Nv (INXN) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 14,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 112,499 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 127,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 219,570 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 97,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 5.54M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Trust S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 3,421 shares to 5,954 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 15,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

